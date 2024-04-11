PartyNextDoor releases new song, “L o s e M y M i n d”

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

PartyNextDoor may just "L o s e M y M i n d," according to new his song.

The track, which samples the late DMX's "Party Up (Up in Here)," hears the singer discussing the qualities and behavior of a woman — or two — that's "gon' make me lose my mind," a reference to the lyrics in the DMX song.

Produced by Prep Bijan, Eli Brown, Travis Marsh, Noah "40" Shebib and PartyNextDoor, the song follows the release of "R e a l W o m a n," out with an accompanying video. Both songs are featured on PartyNextDoor's upcoming album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), arriving April 26 and available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

