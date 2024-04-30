PartyNextDoor announces Sorry I'm Outside tour

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

PartyNextDoor is bringing the party to a stage near you.

After releasing his new album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) on Friday, April 26, the singer has announced the Sorry I'm Outside tour.

Party teased the upcoming trek Monday with a fast-paced, special effects heavy trailer featuring his single "Lose My Mind." "Dates announced tomorrow," he captioned the video.

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 follows 2020's Partymobile. It features 14 tracks, including the previously released singles "Real Woman," "Her Old Friends" and "Resentment."

"This is the hardest I've ever worked on an album," he told Billboard in a March cover story. "This is the proudest I've felt."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!