Pharrell makes Louis Vuitton debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Pharrell made his Louis Vuitton debut at a star-studded show that took place Tuesday, June 20, during Paris Men's Fashion Week. As men's creative director for the brand, the producer displayed his Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2024 collection with help from a choir, an orchestra and his frequent collaborator Jay-Z.

Hov joined him onstage to close out the show, set at the Pont Neuf. He performed "N***** In Paris," his Pharrell/Neptunes collab "Give It to Me," "Frontin'" and "On To The Next One." Pharrell also performed his recent collab "JOY (Unspeakable)" with gospel choir Voices Of Fire and debuted a new Clipse song, in which Pusha T reportedly took shots at Jim Jones.

On the track, Push raps, “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/ I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element."

The lyrics reportedly reference Jim's criticism of Billboard's decision to place Push at #29 on their 50 Greatest Rapper of All Time list and his desire to collab with Drake.

“Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” Jim responded on his Instagram Story. “Let me know when they really ready.”

Pharrell's debut brought out celebrities including Beyoncé, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Rowland and Tyler, the Creator, who shared his thoughts about the show on Instagram.

"What a moment!" Tyler wrote. "So much light. He continues to be a north star. Congrats to the whole team too! Choir sounded great! Score was chefs kiss."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.