Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Quavo is first up to bat.

The Migos rapper has announced that his debut solo album Quavo Huncho will arrive before the month is over.

Last month, Quavo dropped a trio of solo tracks, including “Bubble Gum,” “Lamb Talk,” and the Murda Beatz-produced “Workin Me.” He most recently released a self-directed video for the latter co-starring Saweetie.

Quavo Huncho marks the first solo project from Migos, who released their album Culture II in January.