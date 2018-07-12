6IX9INE ARRESTED AGAIN!!!!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

6ix9ine was arrested in New York City on Wednesday (July 11) on an outstanding warrant.

The “Gummo” rapper was taken into custody at JFK Airport after he returned from his European tour, reports TMZ. He was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old kid in January at Houston’s Galleria Mall. Cops were enforcing a warrant out of Houston for the mall attack.

6ix9ine’s team was reportedly aware of the arrest warrant, and intended to deal with it. They also believe that the NYPD should not have arrested him and extradited him to Texas for what’s ultimately a misdemeanor case. Well he will defintely be in Miami on July 28 for the Lit Up Music Festival.