Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: July 27, 2018

Cardi B Working on New Project

Comments
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Cardi B may have dropped out of Bruno Mars’ tour, but that doesn’t mean she’s not working.

In between changing diapers, the new mom is readying a new project for the fall, she announced during an Instagram Live session with fans on Thursday (via HipHop-N-More). “I’m gonna have a project coming out in the fall,” said Cardi, who didn’t elaborate if it would be an album, EP, or mixtape. 

She admits that motherhood has taken a toll on her body, but she’s not defeated. “My life is not over. I just have to take some time to do certain things,” said Cardi. “My body really can’t take it. I was like, ‘You need to sit down ’cause you’re gonna go cuckoo.'”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation