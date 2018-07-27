Sign in with your existing account
Cardi B Working on New Project
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
By
Randall Floyd
Cardi B may have
dropped out of Bruno Mars’ tour, but that doesn’t mean she’s not working.
In between changing diapers, the new mom is readying a new project for the fall, she announced during an Instagram Live session with fans on Thursday (via
HipHop-N-More). “I’m gonna have a project coming out in the fall,” said Cardi, who didn’t elaborate if it would be an album, EP, or mixtape.
She admits that motherhood has taken a toll on her body, but she’s not defeated. “My life is not over. I just have to take some time to do certain things,” said Cardi. “My body really can’t take it. I was like, ‘You need to sit down ’cause you’re gonna go cuckoo.'”
