50 Cent & Game Reunite!!!

Ron Hoskins/NBAE/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Two of hip-hop’s biggest rivals reunited in da club.

50 Cent and The Game were seen chopping it up at Penthouse in West Hollywood on Sunday (July 8) during a daytime event for 50’s birthday and James Harden’s NBA MVP celebration.

It’s unclear what they were discussing, but the two appeared to be on good terms as Game approached 50 in the club and exchanged some words while surrounded by security.

The former G-Unit affiliates have had a rocky relationship. After beefing for a decade, they most recently squashed their beef at Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles in August 2016. “I f**k with 50,” Game said at the time. “What happened, that sh*t was 12 years ago. Ni**as ain’t on that sh*t.”