Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: May 04, 2018

Close call!!!

Comments
Prince Williams/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Trey Songz is breathing a sigh of relief.   Last month the L.A. district attorney said that he wouldn’t face any felony criminal charges for allegedly hitting a woman at a party.  Now the L.A. city attorney has rejected the case due to insufficient evidence according to TMZ.   Another Win for Trey Songz. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation