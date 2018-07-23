Congratulations Pusha T

Ilya S. Savenok

By Randall Floyd

Pusha-T is a married man.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Joy Williams during a star-studded ceremony at The Cavalier hotel in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. on Saturday (July 21).

The groom donned a cream-colored Dior Homme tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and black slacks, while his bride was stunning in a lace white gown and long veil.

Pusha’s brother and former Clipse partner-in-rhyme Malice was the officiant, while Pharrell Williams served as best man, toasting the bride and groom with shots. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance during the intimate ceremony.