Posted: May 14, 2018

Congratulations!!!!!!

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

By Randall Floyd

Congratulations are in order to Childish Gambino.  His new single “ This is America” officially debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.  It topped the streaming songs chart with 65.3 million U.S. streams & Digial song song sales chart with 78,000 downloads in its 1st week.  Gambino knocks off Drake’s Nice for what which was on top for 4 weeks.  Congratulations!!!!!!

