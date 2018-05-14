Marc Piasecki/GC Images

By Randall Floyd

Congratulations are in order to Childish Gambino. His new single “ This is America” officially debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It topped the streaming songs chart with 65.3 million U.S. streams & Digial song song sales chart with 78,000 downloads in its 1st week. Gambino knocks off Drake’s Nice for what which was on top for 4 weeks. Congratulations!!!!!!

