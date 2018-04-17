Now Playing
Posted: April 17, 2018

Didn’t They Tell You?

By Randall Floyd

What could this be?  Rihanna took to Instagram & posted this picture with tv’s stacked on top of each other.  Some people believe it could be new music.  She hasn’t dropped a new album since Anti in 2016.   H.E.R revealed that she’s working on a “secret project” with RIRI.  So possibly new music is on the horizion.  Others believe that it’s a teaser for her new rumored lingerie line.  What do you think?

didn’t they tell u?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

