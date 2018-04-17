Didn’t They Tell You?

John Sciulli

By Randall Floyd

What could this be? Rihanna took to Instagram & posted this picture with tv’s stacked on top of each other. Some people believe it could be new music. She hasn’t dropped a new album since Anti in 2016. H.E.R revealed that she’s working on a “secret project” with RIRI. So possibly new music is on the horizion. Others believe that it’s a teaser for her new rumored lingerie line. What do you think?