Donald Gover Being Sued!!

By Randall Floyd

Donald Glover’s former record label is taking him to court over streaming royalties.

According to TMZ, Glassnote Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Childish Gambino, claiming that the “This Is America” rapper has made over $700,000 in streaming money and hasn’t paid any to them. Wow This is where you gotta know your business guys. According to the suit, glassnote has paid Glover over $8million in royalities & another $2million in the next 2 months.

