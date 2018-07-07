Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: July 07, 2018

Donald Gover Being Sued!!

Comments
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Donald Glover’s former record label is taking him to court over streaming royalties.

According to TMZ, Glassnote Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Childish Gambino, claiming that the “This Is America” rapper has made over $700,000 in streaming money and hasn’t paid any to them.   Wow This is where you gotta know your business guys.  According to the suit, glassnote has paid Glover over $8million in royalities & another $2million in the next 2 months.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation