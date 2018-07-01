Now Playing
Posted: July 01, 2018

Drake Breaking Records!!

Ron Turenne/NBAE/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Scorpion is set for a record-breaking week.

After surpassing 300 million worldwide streams within its first 24 hours, Drake’s double album is expected to move 870-920,000 units in its first week, reports HITS Daily Double. Of that number, 275-300,000 are traditional sales. 

Those numbers would easily put Drake at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him the largest debut of 2018 and the biggest first week sales since Taylor Swift’s Reputation in November (1.2 million).

Drake’s album Scorpion has already shattered worldwide one-day records on streaming services. In 24 hours, Scorpion had over 170 million streams on Apple Music and it currently occupies the top 25 spots on Apple’s songs chart.

It also broke Spotify’s opening day global record for album streams with over 132 million streams, besting the previous record holder, Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys (78 million).

On Friday, the RIAA declared Drake its Top Digital Song Artist with 142 million to date, a number that will only grow in the coming days.  WOW DRAKE!!

