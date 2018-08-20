DRAKE STILL FIRING SHOTS!!

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

The beef is not over between OVO and G.O.O.D. Music.

During a stop on his “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” in Chicago on Saturday night (Aug. 18), Drake took an apparent shot at Kanye West while performing “Know Yourself.”

“Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks,” raps the 6 God on the original cut off If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

But during last night’s show, Drizzy wasn’t as kind to Ye. “Then Kanye flopped, it was polos and backpacks,” he rapped, drawing some boos from the hometown crowd.

Drake’s “flop” comment is the latest shot in his beef with Kanye and Pusha-T. He made reference to Kanye on May’s “Duppy Freestyle” diss. “I’ve done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me,” he raps. WOW Guess the beef hasn’t stopped.