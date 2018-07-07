Future Demands Respect!!!

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Future is demanding respect.

Less than 24 hours after dropping his surprise mixtape BEASTMODE 2 with Zaytoven, the rapper took to Twitter to put his fellow artists on blast. In a series of tweets, he said he’s done being humble and called out young rappers for jacking his flows and style.

“Enough of these lil ni**as running round like I ain’t make y’all,” tweeted Future. “I been humble way too long.. Your titles and flows came Frm me..stop fuckin playin.”

He declared himself an originator and put the imitators on notice. “I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own. Thank me,” he continued. “your clothes,flows and hoes I’m the reason.”

However, he did admit that he didn’t come up with “No Cap,” but did popularize the term. “Only thing I ever said in life I didn’t come up with is NOCAP and I made the world say it..NO CAP,” he wrote.

Young Thug took ownership of the “No Cap” term, but gave his Super Slimey collaborator Future his props. “NoCap came from yo brada so.. it actually still came from u ,” tweeted Thugger.

Wow Y’all better give Future the respect he deserves!!



