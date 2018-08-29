Give me my money!!!

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Tyga started lashing out publicly, stating that Birdman owed somewhere in the ballpark of $12 million, an figure Birdman was quick to refute, with him reemphasizing who between them walked away from his job. Months have passed since the feud came back to the fore. With Tyga months removed from the the initial buzz of Kyoto , and Birdman showing his typical lack of remorse, a legal battle was almost an inevitability. This morning things came to a head.

TMZ has learned that Tyga is suing Birdman of Cash Money for unclaimed royalties. Additionally, Tyga is seeking a "significant sum" from Lil Wayne, who deputized over the Young Money subdivision while both men were still involved. The squabble seems to be over two albums he produced for Young Money under his name, Careless World & Hotel California, which peaked at #4 & #7 respectively on the Billboard 200. It is reported that Tyga is seeking $10 million repentance from those two albums. This isn’t looking good!!

