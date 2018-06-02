Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 02, 2018

He Got Shot!!!!

Comments
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Chief Keef is safe after being shot at on Saturday morning (June 2) in New York.

According to TMZ, shooters opened fire on the Chicago rapper around 6 a.m. outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Shell casings were discovered and police are now looking for two black men wearing black hoodies who fled the scene. 

Chief, who was staying at the hotel, was returning after a night out when he was shot at. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but the bullet reportedly missed Keef.

The MC is in an ongoing beef with 6ix9ine, but there are seemingly no ties between that and the shooting. 6ix9ine left New York and is currently in Los Angeles.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation