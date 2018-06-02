He Got Shot!!!!

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Chief Keef is safe after being shot at on Saturday morning (June 2) in New York.

According to TMZ, shooters opened fire on the Chicago rapper around 6 a.m. outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Shell casings were discovered and police are now looking for two black men wearing black hoodies who fled the scene.

Chief, who was staying at the hotel, was returning after a night out when he was shot at. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but the bullet reportedly missed Keef.

The MC is in an ongoing beef with 6ix9ine, but there are seemingly no ties between that and the shooting. 6ix9ine left New York and is currently in Los Angeles.