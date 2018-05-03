Now Playing
Posted: May 03, 2018

INDICTED!!!!

By Randall Floyd

Wow.  Juelz Santana has been indicted on weapons charges in connection to his most recent arrest.  He was charged with 1 count of carrying a firearm and possessing a weapon as a previously convicted felon.  He’s currently out on $500,000 bail he’s reportedly facing up to 20 years.

