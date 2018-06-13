Jeremih is on tour!!!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Jeremih is bringing “The Light” on the road this summer.

The R&B crooner will embark on a 24-city tour of the U.S. and Canada starting Aug. 3 in Tampa, Fla. He will be joined by Teyana Taylor and some special friends throughout the 5-week run, which travels to Atlanta, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before wrapping Sept. 8 in Portland. Unfortunately fam there won’t be a Miami date, but this should be an interesting tour.

