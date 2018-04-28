Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2018

JUST CAN’T STOP

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Wow it just doesn’t stop for 6ix9ine.  TUNES Audio, a headphone company, reportedly backed away from a 4.5 Millon dollar deal with Tekashi.   A statement from the company “At this time it is in the best interest of our company to move on.  We wish him well he’s a great artist.”  WOW!!!!!  DAMN BIG HOMIE $5 MILLION DOLLARS LOST!!!  DAMN SHAME!!!

