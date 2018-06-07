Sign in with your existing account
Justice Served!!!
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By
Randall Floyd
Looks like Lil Wayne is gonna get everything that He asked for. In the ongoing feud between him & Birdman has been settled & officially come to an end. Looks like Wayne was paid over $10 Million Dollars by Universal & also his release from Cash money records. Universal feels like that they can get the money back from upcoming projects with Nicki Minaj & Drake. All according to court documents obtained by “The Blast”. It also looks like “Tha Carter V” that the entire world has been waiting on WILL BE RELEASED through universal records. Looks like Justice has been served. Congrats to Lil Wayne can’t wait for “Tha Carter V”
