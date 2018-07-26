KENDRICK ON POWER!!

Scott Dudelson

DAMN. Kendrick Lamar is coming to “Power.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will guest star opposite 50 Cent on Sunday’s episode of Starz’ crime drama series.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power,'” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 confirmed the reports, tweeting, “I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday.