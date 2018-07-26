Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: July 26, 2018

KENDRICK ON POWER!!

Comments
Scott Dudelson

By Randall Floyd

DAMN. Kendrick Lamar is coming to “Power.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will guest star opposite 50 Cent on Sunday’s episode of Starz’ crime drama series. 

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power,'” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 confirmed the reports, tweeting, “I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation