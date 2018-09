Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Childish Gambino kicked off his “This Is America” tour with Rae Sremmurd on Thursday night (Sept. 6) at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia. He also confirmed that it would be the last time he will tour as Childish Gambino. “If you’re at this show, think you know this is the last Gambino tour ever,” he told fans. “This is not a concert. This is f**king church.” Wow!!