Lil Scrappy in a Car Accident

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Lil Scrappy was hospitalized after being found nearly unconscious following a car accident in Miami on June 3.

TMZ reported that the “Love & Hip Hop” star was leaving King of Diamonds strip club in the early morning when his friend, Ca$ino Roulette, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a pole, totaling the vehicle. However, according to cops, Scrappy was listed as the driver in the crash.

Scrappy and Ca$ino were found outside of the car when authorities arrived, according to the traffic crash report. Neither was able to explain what happened and there were reportedly no witnesses and citations issued. The car may have been going too fast for the conditions.

Scrappy was rushed to the hospital, but doesn’t recall how he got there. He is reportedly in serious condition, with a broken foot that requires surgery. His mother, Momma Dee, and wife, Bambi, were at his bedside. Meanwhile, his friend Ca$ino is reportedly in ICU.