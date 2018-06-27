LIT BABY SHOWER!!!

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Cardi B and Offset threw a lavish baby shower to celebrate their first child together.

Shortly after their secret marriage was revealed, the superstar couple hosted their “Bronx Fairytale”-themed baby shower in Atlanta on June 26 ahead of their daughter’s arrival next month.

Friends and family including Monica and Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina were among those who helped the couple celebrate in style. Cardi danced to Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos’ “Slide” as Hennessy rubbed her baby bump. The couple entered to the sounds of a band and Offset showered his queen with kisses.

“Congratulations @offsetyrn & @iamcardib,” said Monica. “You did this love thing the best way!! YOUR WAY!! May God Bless you & your bundle of joy!!”