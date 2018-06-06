LOOK WHO’S BACK!!!

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Meek Mill is coming to the BET Awards.

For the first time since being released from prison in April, the Philly rapper will hit the stage for his first West Coast performance at the BET Experience on June 22 and BET Awards in L.A. on June 24. Just after coming from being a surprise guest at Rolling Loud, he will shutdown the BET Awards. He confirmed the news on his instagram.