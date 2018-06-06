Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 06, 2018

LOOK WHO’S BACK!!!

Comments
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Meek Mill is coming to the BET Awards.

For the first time since being released from prison in April, the Philly rapper will hit the stage for his first West Coast performance at the BET Experience on June 22 and BET Awards in L.A. on June 24.  Just after coming from being a surprise guest at Rolling Loud, he will shutdown the BET Awards.  He confirmed the news on his instagram. 

I’m taking over @BET weekend. Performing at #BETAwards and #BETX in LA

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation