NO MORE SPOTIFY

Handout/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Looks like xxxtentacion just cant catch a break. Looks like Spotify has decided to remove all his music off of all Spotify’s playlist including the popular Rap Caviar playlist according to the New York Times. Spotify has decided to initiative. “We do not tolerate hate content on Spotify, Content that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics including race, gender, sex, etc.” As you know he’s facing charges including aggravated battery on a pregnant woman & witness tampering. WOW!!!!

