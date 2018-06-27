C-MURDER IS INNOCENT!!!

Skip Bolen/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

One of the Pioneers of southern hip hop, C-murder may have just gotten some great news. Just incase you didn’t know C-murder, he had the smash “DOWN FOR MY N--” which was released back in 2000. If you don’t know he’s serving a life sentence for Murder that he was convicted on back in 2002. Well it is being reported that the witness that accused C-murder of the crime is now retracting his statement. The witness claims that he was “forced” by detectives to blame C-murder for that crime. This is a shocker so much that his nephew Romeo Miller took to instagram on how he felt about the situation.