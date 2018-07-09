Now Playing
Posted: July 09, 2018

 Needs More Security???

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Tinashe and Ben Simmons’ breakup is going from bad to worse.

The NBA star claims that his ex has been following him and showing up at the same places he visits with his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner, according to TMZ. He’s become so concerned with her “obsessive” behavior that he’s seriously thinking of beefing up security.   Simmons Believes that she hasn’t accpeted the fact that he ended the relationship & has moved on.  He Feels like she’s been keeping tabs on for possible opportunity to be back together.  #Stalkeralert!!!

