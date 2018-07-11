New Collab Alert!!!!

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

DJ Khaled has another MAJOR collaboration on the way.

The hip-hop mogul is readying a summer anthem with the newly-engaged Justin Bieber, which he spoke about during an appearance on “Conan” on Tuesday (July 10).

Khaled was recently seen shooting a video for the track, which reportedly also features Chance the Rapper and Quavo. It is slated to appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Father of Asahd. “My son [Asahd] is the executive producer and I can tell you this: there’s a video coming with it, too,” he said.

A release date is unknown, but expect it soon. “It feels like it’s coming soon,” added Khaled. “Everyday I wake up, I get inspired. I gotta wake up and feel the certain feeling just to let it go, but I can tell you right now, I’m ready and I’m fully loaded.”