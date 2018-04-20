Now Playing
Posted: April 21, 2018

NEW MUSIC

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Enjoying his 4/20 celebration, Wiz Khalifa has announced his new album Rolling Papers 2 which is set to be released July 13.   He got on instagram live (Via hiphop-n-more) and let the world know that The King Returns!!!

