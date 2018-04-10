Now Playing
Posted: April 10, 2018

NICKI IS BACK!!!!!

By Randall Floyd

It’s offical!  NIcki Minaj has offically stated that she will be releasing not 1 but 2 NEW SINGLES on this thursday at 1pm!  Chung Li & Barbie Tings.  She has been very quiet on social media but this thursday the Queen Nicki Minaj is back!!!!

