Nicki & Future Tour Cancelled?

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Future have pulled the plug on their North American tour.

The Queen and Hndrxx were set to kick off the North American leg of their “NickiHndrxx Tour” in September, but the joint trek has been canceled. Instead, the tour will now kick off in Europe in February as planned.

Future will no longer be on the North American tour “due to scheduling conflicts,” but she may add another co-headliner or other guests. “With Future’s schedule, I may have to take another co-headliner or I may just do it like I did ‘The Pinkprint’ tour and it wouldn’t be a co-headline,” Nicki explained. “I probably will just have like three or four opening acts.”

She revealed the reason behind the changes. “This is all happening because I pushed my album back two months. And I just finished writing and recording literally hours before the album came out. So now I just simply don’t have the time to rehearse and be on the road in time to give you guys the level of a show I need to give. [Creative director] Jamie King and I are working tirelessly to give you guys the best show of my life and I really apologize, but it’ll be worth it.”

The “NickiHndrxx Tour” was set to launch Sept. 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. New dates will be announced for the North American leg, which will now kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the North American dates will be available at point of purchase, and Minaj will announce new on-sale dates soon.