Nicki Luv Da Kids

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

By Randall Floyd

Nicki Minaj continues to give back.

The Generous Queen has announced the first group of winners for her “Student of the Game” college fund program. The 37 Twitter handles were revealed on her website MyPinkFriday.com on Friday (June 29).

The winners will have their college expenses including tuition, books, and living expenses paid for by the rap queen herself. According to the contest terms, all money will be paid to the school or lender after verification. The amount requested may be different from the amount given.

In order to enter, college students posted the amount requested on social media using the #StudentOfTheGame hashtag. Nicki and her team poured through the thousands of entries to choose the winners, who were contacted via direct message on Twitter.

Nicki previously gave out money for college expenses to over 30 students during an impromptu Twitter session with fans in May 2017. This led to the establishment of her “Student of the Game” scholarship initiative earlier this year.

If you weren't one of the lucky "Student of the Game" winners, Nicki is also giving fans a chance to attend a listening session for her upcoming album Queen, due Aug. 10.