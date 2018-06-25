Nipsey Hussle With the Victory Slap!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

By Randall Floyd

Victory slap. Nipsey Hussle got into an argument with a man outside the BET Awards, and it ended with a slap.

According to TMZ, the incident resulted over where Nipsey could park his car.

The man smacked a traffic cone out of Nipsey’s bodyguard’s hand. That’s when Nipsey slapped the man right across his face. A cop intervened to break up the fight before Nipsey got back in his car.

Nipsey was apparently late for a BET Awards rehearsal and thought he could drive past the cones, but security tried to stop him.



Despite the drama, Nipsey ended up making it to the BET Awards pre-show, where he performed “Last Time That I Checc’d” with YG.