Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 25, 2018

Nipsey Hussle With the Victory Slap!

Comments
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

By Randall Floyd

Victory slap. Nipsey Hussle got into an argument with a man outside the BET Awards, and it ended with a slap.

According to TMZ, the incident resulted over where Nipsey could park his car.  

The man smacked a traffic cone out of Nipsey’s bodyguard’s hand. That’s when Nipsey slapped the man right across his face. A cop intervened to break up the fight before Nipsey got back in his car.

Nipsey was apparently late for a BET Awards rehearsal and thought he could drive past the cones, but security tried to stop him.

Despite the drama, Nipsey ended up making it to the BET Awards pre-show, where he performed “Last Time That I Checc’d” with YG. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation