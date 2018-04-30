Not Again????

By Randall Floyd

Looks like the Migos Star Quavo can’t stay out of trouble. It’s being reported that Quavo got into another fight at the Encore in Las Vegas with a Valet Worker. According to Tmz, the worker asked Quavo & his entourage to move their vehicle to make way for an incoming ambulance. That request got Quavo a little pissed to the point where him & his entourage got into a physical fight with the worker. Police arrived they are all cited & released. Quavo tighten up my brother.

