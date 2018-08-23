PREPARING FOR NEW COOKBOOK!

Gustavo Caballero

By Randall Floyd

Call him Chef D-O-Double-G. Snoop Dogg is serving up his first cookbook From Crook to Cook.

Due Oct. 23 via Chronicle Books, the 192-page book will offer “snacks to satisfy those munchies,” straight from the rap OG’s own collection. According to the publisher, it will include “epic stories and behind-the-scenes photos that brings this masterpiece to life.”

The 50 cannabis-free recipes include everything from baked macaroni and cheese and fried bologna sandwiches to lobster thermidor and filet mignon, and of course, gin and juice.

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” said Snoop in a statement (via The Guardian). “I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

This is not Snoop’s first foray into the culinary realm. He can be seen alongside Martha Stewart on VH1’s Emmy-nominated show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.” This should be interesting.