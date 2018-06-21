Now Playing
Posted: June 21, 2018

Pusha T on the road!!!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Pusha-T is bringing Daytona on the road this summer. The president of G.O.O.D. Music has announced dates for a headlining tour.

The “Daytona Tour” kicks off July 31 in Denver with special guests Valee and Sheck Wes. During the 20-date run, King Push will stop in cities across the U.S. including St. Louis, Chicago, Boston, Richmond, Houston, and Phoenix, wrapping Aug. 31 in Santa Ana, Calif.

July 31 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks
Aug. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
Aug. 3 – St. Louis, MO – Pagent
Aug. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Midland
Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
Aug. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Aug. 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Aug. 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Aug. 15 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
Aug. 19 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
Aug. 20 – Richmond, VA – National
Aug. 22 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC – Filmore
Aug. 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Aug. 27 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec
Aug. 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Aug. 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Press Room
Aug. 31 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Sorry Miami Pusha Wont be making a stop in the 305.

