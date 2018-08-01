QUEEN ALBUM DELAYED?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

By Randall Floyd

Nicki Minaj’s Queen is being held up over a clearance sample.

According to the rapper, the track features “1 of the greatest rappers of all time,” but she was unaware that it also contains a Tracy Chapman sample. Chapman has yet to clear the song, causing a potential one-week delay in the album’s release.

“So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time,” wrote Nicki in a since-deleted tweet. “Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman – do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I’m torn, y’all help.

Nicki has officially pushed back her fourth studio album Queen to Aug. 17. She confirmed the new date via her Apple Music Essentials playlist.

“Can’t wait for you guys to hear my 4th album QUEEN ON AUGUST 17!!!!!!!” she wrote, while also hinting at a surprise. “My darlings!!! I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops.”