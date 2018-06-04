NO RESPONSE NEEDED!!!

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Fans holding out for Drake’s response to Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon” may not want to hold their breath.

According to J Prince CEO of Rap-a-lot, Drake will not be responding to Pusha-T’s ruthless diss per his orders because that’s beneath him. Prince actually goes on to say,



“For a man to attack a man’s mother, his father, a man that’s dying, I feel it’s disrespectful,” said Prince, who was promoting his book The Art and Science of Respect. “I call it a pig pen mentality. I spoke to Drake, I made an O.G. call to Drake this morning telling him, ‘I don’t want you to respond to this.'”

He continued, “We gon’ put this to bed because we can’t get in the pig pen with pigs. Because pigs turn into hogs and then hogs gets slaughtered. That’s not his character. We ain’t work this hard to cheat ourself over nothing.”

However, TMZ reports that Drake has already recorded a response to “Adidon,” prior to James’ phone call. It’s unclear if he still plans to release it. Well we will have to wait & see if Drake actually listened to the O.G.

