Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Trayvon Martin’s life is the subject of “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which is set to debut this month on the Paramount Network.

Executive produced by JAY-Z, the six-part documentary series recounts the life and legacy of Martin, who was shot and killed in 2012, and whose tragic death gave rise to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The series was co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, and produced by Shawn Carter and The Cinemart, the Peabody Award-winning team behind “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Martin’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Angela Rye, Reverend Al Sharpton, Angela Davis, and Carmelo Anthony are among those featured in the docuseries.