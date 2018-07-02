Now Playing
Posted: July 02, 2018

REST IN POWER!!

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Trayvon Martin’s life is the subject of “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which is set to debut this month on the Paramount Network.

Executive produced by JAY-Z, the six-part documentary series recounts the life and legacy of Martin, who was shot and killed in 2012, and whose tragic death gave rise to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. 

The series was co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, and produced by Shawn Carter and The Cinemart, the Peabody Award-winning team behind “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Martin’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Angela Rye, Reverend Al Sharpton, Angela Davis, and Carmelo Anthony are among those featured in the docuseries.

