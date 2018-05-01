Paras Griffin

By Randall Floyd

Damn I guess Katt Williams just doesn’t get it. Looks like he’s gonna be sued again. This time Katt is being sued for assulting a waiter by the name of Olivera. He claims that Katt Knocked him out with a Salt Shaker. Olivera had to be transferred to a local hospital where he had to get 10 stitches from the incident. Word is that he’s trying to sue Katt for approx. $500,000. Damn Katt!!!!!!

