Posted: May 01, 2018

Salt Shaker!!!!

Paras Griffin

By Randall Floyd

Damn I guess Katt Williams just doesn’t get it.  Looks like he’s gonna be sued again.  This time Katt is being sued for assulting a waiter by the name of Olivera.  He claims that Katt Knocked him out with a Salt Shaker.  Olivera had to be transferred to a local hospital where he had to get 10 stitches from the incident.  Word is that he’s trying to sue Katt for approx. $500,000.  Damn Katt!!!!!!

