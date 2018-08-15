SHOTS FIRED

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC

By Randall Floyd

Gunfire erupted on set of 50 Cent and 6ix9ine’s music video.

Witnesses tell TMZ that someone in a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates fired at least 11 shots while the rappers were shooting a video for their new collaboration “Get the Strap” in Brooklyn on Tuesday (Aug. 14) around 10:30 p.m. The shooter reportedly used a 9mm semi-automatic weapon based on the shell casings.

50 and Tekashi were on set at the time of the shooting, along with Casanova and Uncle Murda. Tekashi’s camp does not believe the shooter was targeting the rappers, but law enforcement sources are still investigating.

Earlier this year, someone fired shots at Chief Keef, who was beefing with Tekashi at the time. There’s no evidence that Keef’s people were involved in the latest incident.

Cops are currently reviewing surveillance video, and no one has been taken into custody.

50 and Tekashi’s song “Get the Strap” is set to premiere during an upcoming episode of “Power.”