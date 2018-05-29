Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: May 29, 2018

Snoop Dogg In the Guinness World Record Books!!!

Comments
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Snoop Dogg is sippin’ the largest glass of gin and juice ever.

 

The icon set a Guinness World Record by concocting the world’s biggest glass of gin and juice at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival over the weekend. Towering at 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide, this huge drink consisted of 550 liters of juice donated by Whole Foods and 180 bottles of Hendricks gin. 

  

An official from the Guinness organization was on hand to present the certification of achievement to the D-O-Double-G

CONGRATS TO SNOOP!!!!!!!!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation