Snoop Dogg In the Guinness World Record Books!!!

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Snoop Dogg is sippin’ the largest glass of gin and juice ever.

The icon set a Guinness World Record by concocting the world’s biggest glass of gin and juice at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival over the weekend. Towering at 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide, this huge drink consisted of 550 liters of juice donated by Whole Foods and 180 bottles of Hendricks gin.

An official from the Guinness organization was on hand to present the certification of achievement to the D-O-Double-G

CONGRATS TO SNOOP!!!!!!!!

