Posted: August 06, 2018

SORRY DJ KHALED

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

By Randall Floyd

Before he wraps his tour this weekend, Chris Brown surprises fans with a new song, “Had to Do It… Sorry DJ Khaled,” that pays homage to his idol Michael Jackson.

Over a sample of the King of Pop’s Off the Wall classic “Rock with You,” Breezy rides the boogie on the sexy and smooth jam. “I want to wake up naked next to you,” he sings before adding, “Bring that ass to my place.”  

