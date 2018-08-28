Stolen Music Accusations?

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Lauryn Hill is confronting “common misconceptions” about her in a 3,000-word essay, in which she addresses claims that she mistreated her band and “stole” music for her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Hill penned the lengthy statement on Medium two weeks after jazz musician Robert Glasper said Hill had “stolen all of [his] friends’ music” during the making of her 1998 album and claimed she threatened her band while on tour in 2008. The musicians who worked on Miseducation sued Hill over writing credits. The lawsuit was settled in 2001.

The former Fugees frontwoman defended herself against Glasper’s accusations. “These are my songs, musicians are brought in because of the masterful way that they play their instruments,” she said. “You may be able to make suggestions, but you can’t write FOR me. I am the architect of my creative expression. No decisions are made without me.

“The Miseducation was my only solo studio album, but it certainly wasn’t the only good thing I did. … No matter how incredible the musicians who play with me are, MY name is on the marquee. The expectation to make it all come together is on me. The risk and the financial losses are on me,” she continued.