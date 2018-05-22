Now Playing
Posted: May 23, 2018

OH NO!!!!!

Scott Dudelson

By Randall Floyd

SZA fans will have to wait to see her on tour.

 

The songstress has canceled a series of dates on TDE’s “Championship Tour” due to a vocal injury.

 

TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith made the announcement on social media. “I got some bad news,” he wrote. “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocals chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage. 

