Posted: August 28, 2018

The Queen of Soul

PAUL SANCYA/AFP/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

Aretha Franklin's casket just arrived for a public viewing in Detroit -- where the Queen of Soul will lie in state for a couple of days -- and massive lines are already starting to form.

Crowds swarmed and lines stretched around the block of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of Aretha and pay last respects to the legendary singer. Her body was on display in an open casket ... surrounded by a beautiful floral arrangement.  She Passed away at the age of 76.  Sleep on Queen!!!

