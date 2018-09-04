They’re Up to Something!

Now Playing
Posted: September 04, 2018

By Randall Floyd

French Montana and Drake are up to something.

 

After collaborating on tracks like “Pop That” and No Shopping,” the rappers have reunited for a new collaboration, reportedly produced by London On Da Track. They were recently spotted shooting a music video for the track in Harlem, according to HipHop-N-More. Cam’ron, Slick Rick, and legendary designer Dapper Dan were also seen on set. Drizzy rocked several massive chains around his neck, while French was draped in Gucci.  

