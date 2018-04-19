Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2018

TIME TO HIT THE ROAD!

Roger Kisby

By Randall Floyd

Looks like it’s time for Nipsey Hussle to hit the road.  He announced on his instagram that he’s getting ready to go on tour.  The Victory Lap tour which is starting in June with his 1st stop in New York City.  Unfortunately for the true Nipsey fans he doesn’t have a date in Miami.  But here’s a list of all the dates. 

Victory Lap Tour this June! 🏁

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on

